Hathras Case: Sharing videos and photos of the victim is a legal and moral problem - here's why

Now, both from a legal and a moral standpoint, it is never a good idea to share photos or videos or even any personal details about a rape victim - alleged or otherwise.

For one, Section 228A of the IPC states that the disclosure of the identity of the victim of certain offences can be punished with imprisonment up to two years. They are also liable to be fined. These include offences under Section 376, section 376A, section 376B, section 376C or section 376D. The punitive action also applies if the published matter pertains to proceedings that are before a court.

Now, it must be remembered that we do not know definitively whether the woman was raped or not. While the UP police has cited medical reports to say that there is "no evidence of rape", it has not officially ruled out the possibility. Thus far, all we know is that "samples did not have sperm".

Secondly, there is also a legal angle to the case at present. The Allahabad High Court has recently taken suo motu cognizance over the pre-dawn cremation of the girl, and advocate Seema Kushwaha is reportedly in Hathras to meet the family of the girl. Reports say that she will fight the case. The same case, we feel compelled to mention, that at present names rape among its offences.

As such, even if the young woman was not raped or sexually assaulted, as many appears to believe, it is still a crime on netizens part to share such visuals.