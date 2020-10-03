Hathras Case Latest Updates: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi slated to visit area

Rahul, Priyanka to head to Hathras again on Saturday
A delegation of Congress MPs led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras Saturday afternoon to meet the family of the 19-year-old woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped, a senior party leader said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be part of the delegation.
Women TMC leaders file complaint against SDM Hathras for 'indecent behaviour'
Women Trinamool Congress leaders have lodged a complaint against Hathras Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena for allegedly pushing them and behaving indecently when they were going to meet the family of the alleged Hathras rape victim on Friday.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)