Hathras Case: Family of arrested journalist meets Rahul Gandhi; seeks early release

The Hathras attack that saw a young girl allegedly raped and murdered had shaken the nation. Both the allegations surrounding her death and the subsequent late night cremation of the victim had triggered massive outrage. With the local administration briefly blocking entry to the area, political leaders had clashed with officials, journalists had camped outside the perimeter of the village and people as far away as Delhi and West Bengal had taken out protests in solidarity with the victim.

Against this backdrop, journalist Siddique Kappan from Kerala and three others had been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh while on their way to Hathras. Later, they were charged under the UAPA and with sedition. Reportedly, the FIR against them includes Section 17 of the UAPA that deals with raising funds for a terrorist act.