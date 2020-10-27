Hathras Case: CBI probe to be monitored by Allahabad HC, says Supreme Court

The CBI investigation in the sensational Hathras case, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries, will now be monitored by the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court Tuesday said.

The apex court said that all the aspects of the case, including monitoring of probe and providing security to the victim's family as well as the witnesses, would be considered by the high court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that plea for transfer of trial out of Uttar Pradesh in the case would be considered later after the CBI probe is completed.