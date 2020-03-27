Has the porn ban been 'lifted' in India amid coronavirus lockdown to flatten the curve?

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, there were reports that India had ‘unofficially lifted the porn ban’ to keep people inside during the 21-day lockdown.

A report on IBTimes.com claimed that several porn sites were opening during the lockdown. While Pornhub.com and xvideos.com were inaccessible, the report stated that pornhub.org was accessible.

However, when we checked all the three aforementioned sites were inaccessible.

The website staid: “Your requested URL has been blocked as per the directions received from Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. Please contact administrator for more information.” However, Pornhubselect appeared to be working as was ‘xvideos’ in other languages such as ‘xvideos.es’.

Interestingly, xHamster was also available at the time of writing.

In 2018, India had banned hundreds of porn websites which coincided with the downloads of VPNs. While many companies had launched mirror URLs, they were blocked on major providers like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

xHamster’s vice president Alex Hawkins told the The Print that traffic from India started increasing in ‘early February but ramped up in the last two weeks’. Interestingly, Indians are very desi when it comes to their porn choices and ‘Indian’ was the most popular category on xHamster.