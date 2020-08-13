Has Pranab Mukherjee passed away? Daughter Sharmistha slams rumours of ex-president's demise

Dismissing "speculation" and "fake news" regarding the health of Pranab Mukherjee, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on Thursday said that rumours about her father's death are false.
Taking to Twitter, Sharmistha wrote: "Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp’ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital."
Meanwhile, Abhijit Mukherjee said that his father Pranab Mukherjee is alive and haemodynamically stable. "My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," he tweeted.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s condition continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support, the Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi said late on August 12.
He was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. The 84-year-old had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery. The condition of the former president had worsened on Tuesday and he had not shown signs of improvement, the doctors attending on him said.
