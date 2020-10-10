Has CBI taken over Hathras case probe? Here's what we know so far

The Hathras case began with the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh. As the girl fought for her life and eventually passed away at the end of September, the nation-wide outrage over the incident grew. This reached a tipping point when it came to light that she had been cremated in the dead of the night, purportedly without her family in attendance.
Since then, there has been protests, politicians visiting the village in question, pleas filed before the Supreme Court and more. Amid the ensuing chaos, the Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the case.
This was further reiterated when the Uttar Pradesh government filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that it must direct a CBI investigation monitored by the SC.
But while the recommendation has been made, it does not seem as though the CBI has taken over the case thus far. As per an India Today report, the CBI investigation has not yet started. A similar comment was tweeted by journalist Rahul Kanwal who said that the CBI had so far not received any notification to take up the Hathras case.
"As per procedure, UP home department has to issue a notification under Sec 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Then DoPT will issue notification asking CBI to formally take over case," he added.
At the same time, the Special Investigation Team continues its work. Recently, on October 7, it had received additional time to submit their report to the Chief Minister.
Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department had said on Wednesday that following orders from the Chief Minister, the time had been extended by 10 days. The report will be submitted to CM Yogi Adityanath.
Reportedly, the SIT team has now widened its area of investigation, interacting with the family of the accused, eyewitnesses and police officials.
