Has CBI taken over Hathras case probe? Here's what we know so far

The Hathras case began with the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh. As the girl fought for her life and eventually passed away at the end of September, the nation-wide outrage over the incident grew. This reached a tipping point when it came to light that she had been cremated in the dead of the night, purportedly without her family in attendance.

Since then, there has been protests, politicians visiting the village in question, pleas filed before the Supreme Court and more. Amid the ensuing chaos, the Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the case.

This was further reiterated when the Uttar Pradesh government filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that it must direct a CBI investigation monitored by the SC.