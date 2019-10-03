Haryana's ex-PCC chief on dharna at AICC Hq

New Delhi: Parallel to the BJP facing revolt in the poll-bound Haryana, the Congress in the state saw intensified infighting even as Ashok Tanwar, who was removed as the state president only last month, staged a protest dharna at the AICC headquarters here on Wednesday, alleging that the Assembly election tickets were being sold by those in command.

He levelled a direct attack on former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who got him removed from the post, alleging that he was engaged in match-fixing with the ruling BJP. He even charged Hooda with "selling" the Sohna ticket for Rs 5 crore.

"The ticket for Sohna seat was sold for Rs 5 crore," Tanwar told his supporters at the dharna site. He said he found no other recourse to bring the party being finished in Haryana by the insiders except to stage the dharna to bring all facts to the knowledge of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.