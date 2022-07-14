e-Paper Get App

Haryana: Woman held captive, molested inside hotel room for 2 days

The woman from West Bengal was unemployed and lured to the hotel room in sector 46 by one of the accused, who was known to her, on the pretext of getting her a good job.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
Pixabay

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly kept confined to a hotel room in Haryana's Gurugram by two men, thrashed and sexually assaulted by one of them, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was held captive for two days and one of the accused also tried to rape her, she told police.

On Tuesday night, she tried to escape but was caught by the duo who bundled her into their car and tried to leave the hotel only to find a police van at the exit gate.

The accused panicked and fled leaving the car and woman behind, police said.

Police has nabbed one of the accused while the other is absconding, they said.

The two have been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354-B (sexual assault), 376/511 (rape attempt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

