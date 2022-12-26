Haryana: Will continue to bulldoze drug-peddlers’ houses, says CM Khattar

Will continue to bulldoze drug-peddlers’ houses, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | File Photo

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the state government was committed to root out the drug addiction in the state and that was why strict legal action was being taken against those involved in drug trafficking.

Replying to a question raised by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala pertaining to the demolition of houses of people involved in drug peddling, here on the first day of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, Khattar held that it was also required so as to create an atmosphere in society that even the family members of these peddlers disowned them.

Abhay had pointed out in his question that some panchayats had apprised him that in some cases the peddlers lived in joint families and demolishing the family members’ property was a ``destructive’’ action. He even referred to a Sirsa resident whose house was being demolished even though he had nothing to do with drug-peddling.

Khattar, also the leader of House, however, held that terming the state government’s action of demolishing the properties of the people associated with drug trafficking as ``destructive’’ was ethically wrong.

``Using such words shows that the Opposition was not happy with the action taken by the government against the drug traffickers. We have and would continue to take such strictest action against drug smugglers. The Opposition should be clear whether they are with the government or in support of those involved in this illegal trade’’, the chief minister said.

Khattar, however, further said that in case it was found during the investigation that the immovable assets of these criminals had been constructed with the wealth being amassed by them through proceeds of crime then all such houses or properties would be demolished. Also, the strictest action would be taken against all those, found working in tandem with these accused, he added.

The chief minister further held that hence there was a need to create an atmosphere in the society that even the family members of these peddlers disowned them and it would be only then the social evil of drugs, could be uprooted from the society.