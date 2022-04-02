Haryana: Wearing of masks in public, workplaces withdrawn with immediate effect

The Government of Haryana on Saturday withdrew wearing of masks with immediate effect. As per the order, no penalty of Rs 500 will be charged either for not wearing masks in public/workplaces.

(this is a developing story)

Govt of Haryana: Wearing of masks withdrawn with immediate effect, no penalty of Rs 500 either for not wearing masks in public/workplaces pic.twitter.com/vqonXEAbSn — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:45 PM IST