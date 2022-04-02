e-Paper Get App
Home / India / Haryana: Wearing of masks in public, workplaces withdrawn with immediate effect

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:45 PM IST

Masks/Representational Image | Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua

The Government of Haryana on Saturday withdrew wearing of masks with immediate effect. As per the order, no penalty of Rs 500 will be charged either for not wearing masks in public/workplaces.

(this is a developing story)

