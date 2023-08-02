Haryana Violence: VHP & Bajrang Dal Protest At Nirman Vihar Metro Station And Ghonda Chowk (WATCH)

Members of Bajrang Dal held a demonstration near Delhi's Nirman Vihar metro station after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a protest against the recent violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh. Protests by Bajrang Dal and VHP caused traffic jams at Vikas Marg which connects east Delhi to the central parts of the city.

Police used drones to keep a watch on the situation.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal workers held protest at Delhi's Ghonda Chowk against Nuh violence. Police put up barricades to control the crowd as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a protest call against the recent violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic police issued traffic advisory for today (Wednesday, August 2) in view of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s planned agitations across Delhi as a mark of protest over communal clashes that broke out on Monday in Haryana's Nuh in Mewat after attack on a religious procession which was on its way to a temple, according to reports.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic police said, "Due to protest at red light, Nirman Vihar Metro Station, today from 8 am, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way and going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO." Later, police said that traffic was normal at Nirman Vihar Red Light.

Police have also beefed up security at sensitive places in Delhi in the wake of clashes neighbouring Haryana.

"Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana, adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi and additional police forces have also been deployed where necessary. "Any attempt to harm Delhi's security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly," the Delhi Police said.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on clashes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence in the state while 116 have been arrested. He said that stray incidents of violence reported elsewhere after the Nuh clashes have been brought under control, reported PTI.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including at Nalhar in Nuh and Medanta in Gurugram, the Haryana chief minister said, adding that 116 people have been arrested while a search was on to nab the other accused. In a statement, Khattar said as per information so far, six people have died out of which two are home guards and four are civilians while several people have been injured.

(With PTI Inputs)

