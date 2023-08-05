Haryana Violence: ‘There Is A Big Game Plan Behind This,’ Says State Home Minister Anil Vij (VIDEO)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij | Photo: PTI

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday issued statement over violence in Nuh and other districts of the state. Anil Vij said that there was a big game plan behind the violence. Such incidents cannot take place without proper planning. The minister also said that an investigation will take place if there was any information with the intelligence in connection with the incident.

The death toll in the violence that broke out between two groups during Yatra reached upto six. This includes two homeguards and around 88 people are injured after the violence, said Police.

On Nuh violence

Anil Vij said that "There is a big game plan behind this. People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fire, some people had arranged weapons as well. All this is part of a plan. We will not rush to an early conclusion without a thorough investigation being done. Internet services will be restored after the situation improves."

Firing incidents were pre-planned

On Nuh violence, Vij said that "A total of 102 FIRs have been registered. 202 people have been arrested and 80 are in preventive detention. We are getting information that firing incidents were pre-planned...stones were collected on the roofs and people went to the hills and opened fire. We are collecting information and taking action against the people responsible. We will run bulldozers as and when required. We will investigate if there was any prior input regarding the incident."

