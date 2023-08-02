 Haryana Violence Fallout: As Delhi Braces For VHP Protest Today, Police Issues Traffic Advisory
"Due to protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. Today from 8 AM onwards, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked," tweeted Delhi Police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representative Image

As Delhi braces for VHP protest on Wednesday (August 2) over the violence in Haryana's Nuh which spread to Gurugram's Badshahpur on Tuesday after two shops were set on fire, the Delhi Traffic police issued traffic advisory for today (Wednesday, August 2). The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned agitations across Delhi as a mark of protest over communal clashes that broke out on Monday in Haryana's Nuh in Mewat after attack on a religious procession which was on its way to a temple, according to reports.

"Traffic Alert: Due to protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. Today from 8 AM onwards, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way & going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO," tweeted Delhi Police.

Gurugram's Badshahpur on the edge

On Tuesday evening, fresh violence broke out in Gurugram's Badshahpur after a mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops. Security was stepped up in the locality and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flagmarch on Wednesday.

5 people killed so far

A total of five people have been killed in the violence that started in Haryana's Nuh district. Two cops were among those killed after clashes between two groups following an attack on a religious procession on Monday. Later, a mob attacked and killed a 23-year-old man in a mosque in Gurugram, while another person was seriously injured. So far, 44 FIRs have been filed in the case and over 70 people are in police custody. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that no rioters would be spared.

