 Haryana Violence: Ensure No Hate Speech Happens, SC Directs Centre As Delhi Braces For VHP Protests
The clashes began in Mewat’s Nuh on Monday, July 31, after attack on a religious procession that was heading towards a temple.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the central government to makes sure there no occurrences of hate speech or violence in the Delhi-NCR area. The apex court’s directive comes ahead of the planned protests by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the capital over the communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh.

The SC also issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi over the protests. The clashes began in Mewat’s Nuh on Monday, July 31, after attack on a religious procession that was heading towards a temple.

On Tuesday, the violence spilled over to Gurugram’s Badshahpur, where mobs set fire to two shops in Badshahpur.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

