Haryana Violence: CPI Delegation Team Heading To Nuh Stopped By Police (WATCH)

A four-member delegation team of CPI en route to the violence-hit Gurugram and Nuh was stopped by the police on Sunday citing prohibitions under Section 144 CrPC. The police did not allow the team to enter the affected villages near Nuh, where the violence broke out on July 31.
Read Also
Haryana Violence: Heart-Breaking Video Shows Woman Weeping Inconsolably After House Demolished In...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)