Haryana Violence: CPI Delegation Team Heading To Nuh Stopped By Police (WATCH)

CPI delegation team going to violence-affected Nuh district was stopped by the police. | Twitter

A four-member delegation team of CPI en route to the violence-hit Gurugram and Nuh was stopped by the police on Sunday citing prohibitions under Section 144 CrPC. The police did not allow the team to enter the affected villages near Nuh, where the violence broke out on July 31.

#WATCH | The four-member CPI delegation, that was visiting the violence-affected areas in Gurugram and Nuh in Haryana today, stopped by Police before entering the affected villages near Nuh district.



Police stopped them from going any further, citing prohibitions under Sec 144… pic.twitter.com/YrKCvNyhmE — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)