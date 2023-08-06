 Haryana Violence: CPI Delegation Team Heading To Nuh Stopped By Police (WATCH)
About 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs have been filed in the connection to the violence that hit Nuh on July 31.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
CPI delegation team going to violence-affected Nuh district was stopped by the police. | Twitter

A four-member delegation team of CPI en route to the violence-hit Gurugram and Nuh was stopped by the police on Sunday citing prohibitions under Section 144 CrPC. The police did not allow the team to enter the affected villages near Nuh, where the violence broke out on July 31.

Haryana Violence: Heart-Breaking Video Shows Woman Weeping Inconsolably After House Demolished In...
