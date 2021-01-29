Haryana: Villagers blocked Jind-Chandigarh highway in support of farmers

Villagers here blocked the Jind-Chandigarh highway on the intervening night of January 29 for two hours in support of the farmers' protest.

One of the farmers, Surendra said, "The villagers have decided to conduct a symbolic dharna in support of the farmers' protest." "The Kandela Khap members along with the villagers will decide the strategy and leave for Delhi tomorrow," he added.

He further added that they share the pain of Rakesh Tikait.

"If the farmers are crying then what would the government do with their power," he added.

Another villager warned that if any action is taken by the government against the farmers in Ghazipur then there will be grave consequences.

The farmers raised slogans in support of the farmers at the protest site.

Earlier, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait broke down while speaking to the media. He said, "We will not go anywhere till action is taken against those who lathi-charged farmers." Tikait had earlier slapped a person at Ghazipur border where the farmer leaders are staging a protest. The identity of the person is yet to be known.

"He is not a member of our organisation. He was taking a stick and would have done something. He was misbehaving with the media. All those who are here with ill intent should leave," said Tikait.