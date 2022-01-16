Haryana: Unvaccinated children will not be allowed to attend physical classes, announces Health Minister Anil Vij

'Unvaccinated children will not be allowed to attend physical classes.' announced Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

He further added that Haryana reported around 9,000 COVID-19 cases every day, of which over 50% cases are from Gurugram, Faridabad & Sonipat. 7 lakh children aged b/w 15-18 years have been vaccinated.

Haryana on Saturday reported another surge of COVID-19 cases with 9,050 fresh infections and seven fatalities, taking the active cases in the state to 46,720.

Of the seven deaths, two were reported in Sonipat district and one each in Gurugram, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani and Kaithal. With these, the total number of deaths in the state rose to 10,098, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

With these fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 8,37,998.

Gurugram, the worst-hit district, reported 3,349 fresh cases on Saturday, followed by Faridabad (1,764), Panchkula (510), Karnal (389), Sonipat (403), Ambala (522), Hisar (262), Panipat (271) and Rohtak (239) among others.

The recovery rate was 93.22 per cent, the bulletin said, while the cumulative recoveries so far were 7,81,157.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

ALSO READ Haryana job reservation to impact industry sentiments: PHD Chamber

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 06:03 PM IST