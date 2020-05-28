Haryana to 'completely seal' its borders with Delhi, says state HM Anil Vij

Meanwhile, the state HM has written to the Home Secretary and said that the COVID-19 cases in Haryana are increasing. He noted that the main reason is the "uncontrolled entry" from Delhi.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had to intervene and order the Haryana government to allow those involved in essential services to travel between the state and the national capital and remove special restrictions on its borders imposed during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The Haryana government gave an undertaking in the Delhi High Court that movement of people engaged in essential services, including government and private doctors, nurses, officials of police, courts and municipal bodies, will be allowed between Delhi and Haryana on the production of e-passes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Haryana government also assured the high court that movement of trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods between Delhi and Haryana as well as transiting through the neighbouring state shall be allowed.

The state has reported 123 new COVI-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,504. Delhi, on the other hand, saw the highest single-day increase of 1,024 cases taking COVID-19 tally in the national capital to over 16,000.

