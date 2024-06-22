Haryana: Sunita Kejriwal To Kickstart Campaign From Karnal On June 25

Sunita Kejriwal |

Chandigarh: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal would kickstart the party campaign for upcoming state assembly polls from Karnal on June 25.

Addressing newspersons at his residence in New Delhi, the AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta said that Sunita Kejriwal would chair a state level party workers conference in Karnal exhorting workers to strengthen every booth and to start canvassing for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana.

Stating that the AAP has started preparing for the assembly elections, Gupta held the party was capable of contesting elections on all 90 seats in the state on its own, though the final decision in this context or on an alliance would be taken by party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

On the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, he said there was a shortage of water in Haryana also but when the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan, the Haryana government diverted the water of Haryana towards Rajasthan. ``Now it is the responsibility of the Central government to provide water to Haryana and Delhi and to stop water theft’’, he said and added that Delhi's senior most minister was sitting on hunger strike for the same. Gupta also sought immediate attention of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the context.

On the issue of NEET, Gupta alleged that BJP was involved in paper leaks across the country. Alleging that the BJP government was spoiling the preparation of students, he held that grace marks were given in NEET paper without any basis.

Initially, the government maintained that no paper was leaked and when this manipulation was caught in BJP ruled states, those who sold the papers the night before were arrested, he held and added that even UGC NET paper was also sold in the same manner and when the Central government felt that they would face trouble in the NET paper, the exam was canceled.