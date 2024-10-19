 Haryana: State Congress MLAs Authorise High Command To Appoint CLP Leader
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: State Congress MLAs Authorise High Command To Appoint CLP Leader

Haryana: State Congress MLAs Authorise High Command To Appoint CLP Leader

The meeting was attended by outgoing CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan, besides the party MLAs, went till late evening.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress legislature party (CLP) which held its first meeting after its drubbing in the recent assembly election, here on Friday, passed a resolution authorising the party high command to appoint its next CLP leader in the state assembly.

The meeting was attended by outgoing CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan, besides the party MLAs, went till late evening. The meeting was also attended by senior party leaders, namely, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, Punjab CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and T S Singh Deo, as Central observers.

Maken told newspersons after the meeting that they had spoken with all the party MLAs, one to one, and sought their opinion on who should be their new leader, and that the MLAs had also authorised the party high command to appoint the state CLP leader.

Maken said that at the beginning of the meeting, Hooda read out a resolution that the CLP unanimously decided that the right to choose its leader is of the AICC president. The resolution was seconded by Udai Bhan and unanimously backed by all the MLAs present on the occasion.

FPJ Shorts
Cyber Crime Alert: Maharashtra Cyber Department Warns Of Cybercriminals Impersonating Police Officials To Defraud Citizens Using 'Helpline 1930'
Cyber Crime Alert: Maharashtra Cyber Department Warns Of Cybercriminals Impersonating Police Officials To Defraud Citizens Using 'Helpline 1930'
Mumbai: 'AUCL' & 'WHT NOW' Launch Initiatives To Combat Cyber Crime And Cyber Bullying Among Youth Aims Safer Digital Environment
Mumbai: 'AUCL' & 'WHT NOW' Launch Initiatives To Combat Cyber Crime And Cyber Bullying Among Youth Aims Safer Digital Environment
Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Panvel Court Remands Shooter Sukha To Police Custody In Assassination Plot Until October 22
Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Panvel Court Remands Shooter Sukha To Police Custody In Assassination Plot Until October 22
Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing
Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing
Read Also
Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing
article-image

It may be recalled that all the 31 party MLAs had also met Hooda in Delhi on Wednesday and extended their support to him, though there were reports that a few of them sought to oust him and were in favour of a leader from younger generation to take over the party leadership.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Suspends Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke For 6 Years Over...
article-image

It may be recalled that Congress had faced a shocking defeat with winning 37 seats in the recent assembly election and the ruling BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term with its best showing winning 48 seats in the 90-member House. While regional party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had won two seats, the remaining three seats were won by independent candidates who had, however, supported the saffron party later.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: State Congress MLAs Authorise High Command To Appoint CLP Leader

Haryana: State Congress MLAs Authorise High Command To Appoint CLP Leader

Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing

Haryana: Congress Faces Setback As Party's OBC Face Capt Ajay Yadav Quits Days After Poll Drubbing

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals

UP Bypolls: Seat-Sharing Uncertainty Persists As SP Claims Deal With Congress While Grand Old Party...

UP Bypolls: Seat-Sharing Uncertainty Persists As SP Claims Deal With Congress While Grand Old Party...

Rajasthan: 10 RSS Workers Injured In 'Knife Attack' During Religious Event In Jaipur Temple

Rajasthan: 10 RSS Workers Injured In 'Knife Attack' During Religious Event In Jaipur Temple