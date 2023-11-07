Haryana Shocker: Youth Hanged From Car, Dragged For About 100 Mts After Clash Outside Club In Panchkula; Video Surfaces

Youth Hanged From Car, Dragged For About 100 Mts After Clash Outside Club In Panchkula | Twitter

Panchkula: An appalling video of a hit-and-run case has emerged on the internet in which a man was dragged allegedly for about 100 meters by car driver on a road in Haryana's Panchkula. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man who is trying to stop a car after an altercation is being dragged and then crushed by the car driver in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in front of a huge crowd that was present on the road and the car driver did not stop the car and fled the spot after hitting and dragging the victim.

The incident unfolded outside a posh club

There are reports that the incident unfolded outside a posh club of Sector-20 in Panchkula. The accused dragged the youth who was hanging to the car while trying to stop the car and then crushed the youth and fled the spot when the man fell to the ground from the speeding car. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the netizens demanding the authorities to take strict action against the accused.

#Panchkula

पंचकूला के सेक्टर 20 के पॉश क्लब में सुबह 4 बजे चले डंडे और तलवारें।



*युवक को गाड़ी से लटकाकर 100 मीटर तक घसीटते ले गए आरोपी।*



*वीडियो हुआ वायरल।*



*सेक्टर 20 थाना पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी।* pic.twitter.com/frfWNhfq8Q — karan Kapoor (@karankapoor_ani) November 7, 2023

A clash broke out between two groups outside

As per reports, a clash broke out between two groups outside the club in Sector-20 of Panchkula in the early hours of the morning at around 4 AM. The matter then escalated between the two groups after which one of the groups attempted to flee the spot in their car. The victim who belonged to the other group tried to stop the car of the rival group and got injured after the accused ran over his car on the victim.

The police have initiated a probe in connection with the matter

The police have initiated a probe in connection with the matter and are investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the area and the areas nearby. Strict action action should be taken against the accused as the cases of hit and drag are on the rise in the country. Such incidents should be dealt with very strictly to curb these incidents in the future. Fear of the law needs to be instigating in the hearts of the youth who commit such crimes and drive recklessly on the roads. It is dangerous for the pedestrians and also for the other vehicles on the roads.

Clash broke out between two groups outside a club in Sector 20 of #Panchkula in the early morning. The accused hanged the youth from the car and dragged him for 100 meters. pic.twitter.com/Xl7VtKet48 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 7, 2023

