Haryana Shocker! Husband Kills Wife After She Refuses To Share Mobile Hotspot In Rohtak

@RohtakPolice

In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife with a sharp weapon after she refused to turn on her mobile hotspot in Haryana’s Rohtak on July 30. The police have arrested the accused husband and sent him to jail.

As per reports, soon after the police received information about a murder due to domestic discord, they reached the crime scene and took the woman’s body into custody.

During the investigation, it was found that Ajay Kumar, a resident of Madina village, and his wife Rekha were using their mobile phones at home. During this time, when Ajay's mobile data ran out, he asked his wife to turn on the mobile's Wi-Fi hotspot.

According to the police, Ajay's wife refused to turn on the hotspot and said that there was less data left on her mobile. This made Ajay angry and he killed his wife with a sharp weapon and fled.

Murder case registered against accused

Based on the statement of Rekha's family, a murder case was registered against the accused Ajay. A few hours later, the police arrested the accused. The weapon used in the murder has also been recovered from him.

Meanwhile, in a separate news story, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to suggest the names of some neutral personalities for setting up an independent committee to reach out to farmers protesting at the Shambhu border over their demands like legal guarantee of MSP for their produce, saying nobody should precipitate the situation.

Observing that people have a right to voice their grievances in a democratic set-up, the apex court said it wanted a very smooth beginning to a dialogue involving all sides.

The top court was hearing the Haryana government's plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order asking it to remove within a week the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala where protesting farmers have been camping since February 13.