Haryana shocker: 20-year-old girl allegedly killed and cremated by family months after marriage | Representative Image

A horrifying crime case was reported from Haryana on Tuesday. A 20-year-old girl named Divya was allegedly killed by her family members and cremated in the state's Rohtak area where they lived.

Girl faced concerns in married life

It was noted that the girl married in February, but didn't stay for a long time in the in-laws' residence due to facing some differences with them.

She was reportedly in love with a man prior to her wedding, and the boyfriend attacked the husband leading to tensions in the girl's marital life. According to reports, Divya was in touch with her lover even after marrying another man, who was purportedly the choice of her family.

Suicide vs murder

A week after marriage, she returned to her maternal place and noted to have a failed marriage. However, months from then in May, she was reported dead, some claiming it to be a suicide while others pointing fingers at the family.

Police register case against girl's father and other family members

Media reports mentioned the incident to be a case of honour killing. The police reached the spot in Rithal Narwal village of Haryana's Rohtak, however, before their arrival the body was already cremated.

The police later registered a case against the father of the deceased girl and other family members under sections of the IPC, including murder.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called on the spot to extract bone samples from the pyre. An investigation in this matter is underway.