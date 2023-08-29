Haryana: Several Nuh Violence Accused Linked With Congress, Alleges State Home Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday alleged that the preliminary probe into the July 31 communal violence in Nuh has indicated the role of the opposition Congress party.

As many as six people including two home guards and a naib imam were killed and dozens of others, mainly police personnel injured, in the July 31 clashes in the communally sensitive Nuh and nearby areas that had also led to massive damage to public and private properties.

Congress MLA Mamman Khan called for questioning

Briefing newspersons, on the sidelines of the last day of monsoon session, about the police action in the case so far, Vij held that while 510 accused had been nabbed in about 140 FIRs, and alleged that there was evidence against the sitting legislator of Congress, Mamman Khan, which suggested he had also visited the violence-hit areas.

Khan has been called for questioning by the police on August 30 (Wednesday), he added.

"Wherever violence took place in Nuh, Congress MLA Mamman Khan went there on July 28, 29 and 30," Vij alleged and added that Khan also posted on his Facebook saying: "I fought your fight in the assembly also, and I am with you in this fight too."

On the question about the role of other people or agencies in the clashes, the Home Minister held that the police was doing a fair probe and would bring out the masterminds behind the violence.

People called from Rajasthan to spread violence in Nuh, claims Vij

On the question of missing or damaged records of the cyber police station in Nuh, he said that the records had been damaged and an inventory was being prepared regarding what had been damaged and what had been left.

When asked about the motive behind spreading violence in Nuh, he said that there had been violence in Nuh seven to eight times even in the past too and during the previous Congress government and asked how come till date the Congress had not given any answer to these incidents as to why violent incidents took place there.

Vij also alleged that many persons were called from Rajasthan for Nuh violence.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)