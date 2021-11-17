Haryana: Schools to resume classes with 100% capacity from December 1

The Haryana government on Wednesday said that schools across state will resume classes with 100 percent capacity from December 1. Haryana Schools have been allowed to reopen for all classes as the state is witnessing a steady fall in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccination rates.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government had opened physical classes for students of 6 to 12 in July, classes 4 and 5 on September 1, and classes 1 to 3 from September 20.

Haryana Schools were among the few in the country that started reopening long back in a phased manner. Schools reopened first for classes 9 to 12. After this, they reopened for classes 1 to 3 from September 20, 2021. According to reports, only about 45% attendance was recorded when schools started for the latter group of students.

Students and stakeholders are informed that they must wait for a communication from their respective schools before going to campus for offline classes. This is important as schools would be drafting plans to execute this.

The state government and Education Department are likely to release detailed set of guidelines soon for such a large-scale reopening of schools. Based on them, schools can formulate their own plans and communicate about the same to all. It is likely that attendance will still be optional; however, an official confirmation is awaited.

However, currently, schools in some parts of Haryana remained closed till today due to a high level of air pollution. The Haryana government has decided to close schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar.

The schools will remain shut for three days owing to the high air pollution levels in Delhi NCR.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 08:18 PM IST