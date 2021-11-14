Haryana: Schools to remain closed in our districts till November 17 due to air pollution

Amid air pollution, schools will remain shut till Wednesday, November 17 in Haryana's Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

The government in its order said for closure of schools, restriction on construction activities, advice to govt and private offices for adopting work from home mode will be applicable in four districts around (National Capital Territory) NCT Delhi.

This order comes just a day after the Delhi government announced similar measures.

Construction activities, stubble burning, and burning of trash by municipal bodies have also been banned in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, and Jhajjar districts of Haryana.

In view of air pollution, Harayana govt orders closure of all govt & private schools bans construction activities till 17th Nov; advises govt & private offices to adopt work from home. — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

The Haryana Disaster Management Authority has further ordered to stop manual sweeping and start water sprinkling to control dust on roads. Like the recent order in Delhi, all government and private offices have been advised to work from home. The disaster management authority aims to reduce the number of vehicles on roads by 30 per cent.

In the wake of rising pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that schools will shift to online classes starting Monday, all construction activity will be shut down, and government offices will work from home.

Mr Kejriwal's four-step pollution control plan, which includes planning for a city-wide lockdown, had come hours after an angry Supreme Court demanded the government at the Centre and in Delhi to prioritise an emergency response over long-term efforts to tackle the problem.

