Haryana: Samyukt Kisan Morcha seeks CM Manohar Lal Khattar resignation over lathi charge on farmers in Karnal

Fumed over the lathi charge against the farmers in Karnal, furious Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday demanded Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation and registration of a case against Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha over the lathi charge on protesting farmers over the weekend.

According to a Hindustan Times report, SKM leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal and Jagjit Singh Dallewal released video messages extending their support to the farmers of Haryana.

The Haryana Police on Saturday lathi-charged a group of protesting farmers in Karnal. The farmers said the police started beating protesters without any provocation, injuring at least 10. SDM Ayush Sinha was caught on video telling policemen to “break the heads” of any protester who crossed police barricades.

The demand comes a day after Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni questioned SKM’s silence over the repeated lathi charge on farmers of Haryana.

“We strongly condemn the police action on the farmers in Karnal causing injuries to several farmers and the alleged death of a farmer who had also participated in the agitation. We are with Haryana farmers. We also demand that Khattar should resign immediately, and an FIR be registered against Sinha,” said Rajewal.

Dallewal said the farmers were protesting on the call of SKM. “All farmers of the country are with the farmers of Haryana, and they should not think that they are alone in this fight against the BJP-led government in Haryana.”

Meanwhile, on the other hand today, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala defending police's action said you won't welcome anyone with garland if they try to attack you, they had to lathi-charge.

Speaking on the matter, the Dy CM also said, "Police's job is to maintain law and order. We've made sure there's no use of excessive force in last 9 months."

Commenting on the protests of farmers against Centre's farm laws, Chautala said, "if intention is to create chaos, then it is different. But if intention is to work for farmers and farm laws, then they must have regular talks."

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 07:31 PM IST