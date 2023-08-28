 Haryana Road Rage: Doctor Dragged On Car's Bonnet In Panchkula, FIR Registered; Video Surfaces
Haryana Road Rage: Doctor Dragged On Car's Bonnet In Panchkula, FIR Registered; Video Surfaces

Haryana Road Rage: Doctor Dragged On Car's Bonnet In Panchkula, FIR Registered; Video Surfaces

The video of the road rage incident has gone viral.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image

Panchkula: In an incident of road rage, a doctor was dragged on the bonnet of a car for about 50 metres in Panchkula on Saturday. The video of the road rage incident has gone viral.

article-image

Dr Gagan, a resident of MDC, while taking his son back home from tuition. Investigation officer Ravi Dutt said, "In the traffic junction of Sector 8, Panchkula a car tried to overtake Dr Gagan's vehicle but it collided. The doctor wanted to stop the car after the collision. When he went to have a conversation with them, the persons in the car dragged him by lifting him to the bonnet for about 50 meters. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is going on."

The miscreants fled from the spot and Dr Gagan was immediately taken to Sector 6 Hospital where he was treated and discharged later. Panchkula Police has registered a case against the car owner on the complaint of Dr Gagan, the viral video and CCTV installed there.

article-image

