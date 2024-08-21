Haryana Rajya Sabha Bypoll: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry Files Papers, Set To Get Elected Unopposed | X/@BJP4Haryana

Chandigarh: BJP leader Kiran Choudhry filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana here on Wednesday, the last day of filing papers; Since no other candidate was fielded by any other party, she is all set to be declared elected unopposed on August 27, the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

A four-time MLA from Tosham, Choudhry, 69, was accompanied by chief minister Nayab Saini, state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, party’s state co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb, some of Saini’s Cabinet colleagues, besides senior party leaders and party’s former ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) rebel legislators. Choudhry’s daughter Shruti, a former MP, from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the newspersons, Saini held that she has a lot of experience which would benefit the party during the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

For record, the seat had fallen vacant after Congress’ Deepender Hooda was elected to Lok Sabha from the Rohtak seat in the recent general election. The bypoll is being held for the remaining term of the Rajya Sabha seat as Deepender’s term was to end in April 2026.

It may be recalled that the Congress which is the principal opposition party nor any other party fielded its nominee; For record, in the House of 90, the ruling BJP in 2019 had won 40 seats, while the Congress secured 31 seats and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), 10 seats. Smaller players – Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) each won one seat while seven independent candidates made it to the House.

The BJP formed a coalition government with JJP even though most of the independents also backed the saffron party. Though Manohar Lal Khattar, who belonged to the Punjabi community, continued as chief minister for BJP's second term, the BJP replaced him with Nayab Saini, an OBC leader and also snapped ties with JJP in March, this year.

Notably four JJP legislators quit the party on Saturday and some of them are likely to side with BJP. It may be recalled that two other JJP MLAs have already been siding with the ruling BJP and facing notice by party for anti-party activities.