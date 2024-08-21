 Haryana Rajya Sabha Bypoll: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry Files Papers, Set To Get Elected Unopposed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Rajya Sabha Bypoll: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry Files Papers, Set To Get Elected Unopposed

Haryana Rajya Sabha Bypoll: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry Files Papers, Set To Get Elected Unopposed

For record, the seat had fallen vacant after Congress’ Deepender Hooda was elected to Lok Sabha from the Rohtak seat in the recent general election.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Haryana Rajya Sabha Bypoll: BJP’s Kiran Choudhry Files Papers, Set To Get Elected Unopposed | X/@BJP4Haryana

Chandigarh: BJP leader Kiran Choudhry filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana here on Wednesday, the last day of filing papers; Since no other candidate was fielded by any other party, she is all set to be declared elected unopposed on August 27, the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

A four-time MLA from Tosham, Choudhry, 69, was accompanied by chief minister Nayab Saini, state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, party’s state co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb, some of Saini’s Cabinet colleagues, besides senior party leaders and party’s former ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) rebel legislators. Choudhry’s daughter Shruti, a former MP, from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the newspersons, Saini held that she has a lot of experience which would benefit the party during the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Read Also
Adampur bypoll in Haryana: BJP’s Bhavya retains family stronghold with grand maiden win
article-image

For record, the seat had fallen vacant after Congress’ Deepender Hooda was elected to Lok Sabha from the Rohtak seat in the recent general election. The bypoll is being held for the remaining term of the Rajya Sabha seat as Deepender’s term was to end in April 2026.

FPJ Shorts
'Behosh Hogayi Thi': Uorfi Javed Makes SHOCKING Revelations As She Recalls Shooting For 50 Hours During TV Days
'Behosh Hogayi Thi': Uorfi Javed Makes SHOCKING Revelations As She Recalls Shooting For 50 Hours During TV Days
PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!
PGCIL Announces Free Applications for 1031 Apprentice and Trainee Roles; Apply Now!
'Another Circular That Will Hurt The Business': Nithin Kamath’s Zerodha To Halt Brokerage Referrals After NSE Circular
'Another Circular That Will Hurt The Business': Nithin Kamath’s Zerodha To Halt Brokerage Referrals After NSE Circular
Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In Anakapalle; VIDEO
Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In Anakapalle; VIDEO

It may be recalled that the Congress which is the principal opposition party nor any other party fielded its nominee; For record, in the House of 90, the ruling BJP in 2019 had won 40 seats, while the Congress secured 31 seats and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), 10 seats. Smaller players – Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) each won one seat while seven independent candidates made it to the House.

Read Also
Adampur seat bypoll: Kejriwal's Haryana roadshow cancelled following Morbi bridge tragedy in Gujarat
article-image

The BJP formed a coalition government with JJP even though most of the independents also backed the saffron party. Though Manohar Lal Khattar, who belonged to the Punjabi community, continued as chief minister for BJP's second term, the BJP replaced him with Nayab Saini, an OBC leader and also snapped ties with JJP in March, this year.

Notably four JJP legislators quit the party on Saturday and some of them are likely to side with BJP. It may be recalled that two other JJP MLAs have already been siding with the ruling BJP and facing notice by party for anti-party activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In Anakapalle;...

Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 50 Injured In Reactor Explosion At Escientia Pharma Unit In Anakapalle;...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Joins BJP Protest Rally Over RG Kar...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Joins BJP Protest Rally Over RG Kar...

Viral Video: Tiger Backs Off As Cobra Flares Its Hood As Warning In Maharashtra’s Tadoba Andhari...

Viral Video: Tiger Backs Off As Cobra Flares Its Hood As Warning In Maharashtra’s Tadoba Andhari...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn': Judge Questions ₹6,16,300 Per Month Maintenance Demand Made...

'If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn': Judge Questions ₹6,16,300 Per Month Maintenance Demand Made...