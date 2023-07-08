Haryana: Rahul Gandhi Surprises Sonipat Farmers With A Visit, Sows Paddy, Drives Tractor

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning paid a surprise visit to a village in Haryana’s Sonipat district and interacted with the farmers working in the fields, discussed farming and their problems.

Rahul had reached Madina village, Gohana tehsil of the Sonipat district around 6.30 am, and spent about one and half hours with the farmers there, state party leaders said. The village is about 35-km off Delhi-Chandigarh national highway (also known as GT road).

Since Rahul's visit to the village was not announced, area legislators, like Jagbir Malik (Gohana constituency) and Induraj Narwal (Baroda) reached the village after they got to know about his arrival.

Rahul Gandhi to have party meetings in Shimla

Rahul was reportedly on his way from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh where he is said to have party meetings and programmes in Shimla on Sunday.

Rahul participate in paddy sowing with the farmers and also drove a tractor in the field before leaving for Shimla around 8.30 am, Malik told newspersons. His security personnel ensured that the crowd of farmers and media persons maintained an appropriate distance.

Pictures of Rahul in action shared on Twitter

In the pictures shared on the Congress official Twitter handle, Rahul was seen interacting with the farmers, taking part in the paddy sowing process and also driving a tractor in the field.

It may be recalled that Rahul had also travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh and interacted with truck drivers to discuss about their problems on May 23, last.

Pertinently, on Friday only, Gujarat High Court had dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case over his "Modi surname’’ remark.