Haryana Polls: BJP fields wrestler and TikTok star among 12 women candidates

New Delhi: A famous wrestler, a tik tok star and a Miranda House alumnus are among women candidates fielded by the BJP in the Haryana assembly elections. Among the 12 women candidates fielded by the party, five are sitting MLAs.

Prem Lata, wife of former Union Minister Birender Singh and mother of Hisar MP Brijendera Singh, is seeking re-election from Uchana Kalan assembly constituency.

Uchana Kalan in Jind district has been a bastion of Birender Singh, who has represented the seat five times. However, she faces a tough contest from Dushyant Chautala of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Prem Lata had defeated Chautala in the last assembly polls by over 7,000 votes.

Other prominent women leaders of the party seeking re-election are Nirmal Chaudhary from Ganaur, minister Kavita Jain from Sonipat, Latika Sharma from Kalka and Seema Trikha from Badkhal. The BJP has given several tickets to youth and first-timers.

The prominent new faces of BJP include wrestler Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medallist, who joined the BJP in August. She is contesting from Dadri, a seat in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency which BJP has never won.