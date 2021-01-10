Haryana Police use water cannon, teargas shells to stop protesters ahead of Khattar's 'kisan mahapanchayat'

Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Sunday used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent protesting farmers from marching towards Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat'.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the chief minister's visit to the village where he will speak to people to highlight the "benefits" of the Centre's three farm laws.