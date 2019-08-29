Haryana Police arrest 6 with heroin on anti-narcotic drive in Sirsa

Chandigarh: Haryana Police, in two separate cases, have arrested six persons in an anti-narcotic drive from Sirsa district. A total of 61 grams of heroin was also seized from their possession.

While stating this here on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Police Department said that as a part of a special campaign, Binda Singh, Gindha alias Dabang, both residents of Muktsar, Punjab, Simaranjit alias Rami of Gidarwa and Sheru, resident of Ekta Nagar, Mandi Dabwali, were arrested by a team of Crime Investigation Agency after 45 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession.

Police team nabbed all accused from a car from near the Government School Bhavdin area in Sirsa district.

In another development, a team of Anti-Narcotic Cell seized 16 grams of heroin from two accused riding on a scooty, identified as Sachin alias Noni and Saurabh Kumar, both residents of Kirti Nagar, Sirsa.

Cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act have been registered against them in different Police Stations. Further investigation is underway.