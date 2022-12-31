Haryana: Pension, ration cards of many cut due to errors in family IDs being made by ruling BJP-JJP govt says, ex-CM Hooda

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | Photo credits: PTI

Chandigarh: Former chief minister alleged on Saturday that the ruling BJP-JJP government in Haryana has been indiscriminately deleting the names of a large number of eligible beneficiaries of the pension for the elderly and the ration card for the poor while making the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP or family identity cards).

Hooda, who is also the leader of the Opposition, said in a release that the government had stopped the pension of about 5 lakh elderly people and ration cards of about 10 lakh poor families so far, by showing random and baseless incomes in family identity cards.

Stating that the elderly and poor families were now running from pillar to post for corrections but to no avail, Hooda further held that a large number of people have stated that the family identity cards carried grave errors.

"Many such examples are being seen that the income of street vendors and tea sellers has also been shown more than that of government employees. The government filled the income column of the people in the family ID without any investigation or information. The government does not have any way of verifying information on family cards,” he said in the release.

"The poor families are also being deprived of Ayushman scheme. The issue was also raised by the Congress in the just-held assembly winter session and we told the government with facts about how large-scale irregularities are taking place in the Family Identity Card and Property ID,” he held.

Stating that people would be freed from problems like PPP and property ID, when the Congress government was formed, the former two-time CM Hooda said that every eligible elderly would be given pension on the basis of self-declared income and yellow ration cards would be given to poor families.