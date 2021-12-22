Haryana: Only fully vaccinated individuals to be allowed at public places after January 1, says health minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed at public places after January 1. According to the order, those who are not fully vaccinated shall not be allowed at marriage hall, hotel, bank, any mall, any government office, bus.

During the winter session of the Haryana assembly, state Health Minister Anil Vij said this measure will strengthen the long fight against COVID-19 amid the new worry over Omicron, a highly transmissible variant of concern.

The minister said Haryana is working to make itself self-reliant on medical oxygen supply.

To be noted, Gurugram district has become the first district in the state to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against coronavirus. The Gurugram authorities have said 128 per cent citizens across the district have received their first Covid-19 vaccine while 100 per cent people have received their second dose.

Last week, Andaman and Nicobar had become the first state/UT to achieve the milestone of vaccinating its entire eligible population with both doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s overall COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 cr (1,38,95,90,670) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,47,11,227 sessions.

