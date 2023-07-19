Haryana News: Government Allocates ₹25 Crore To Implement Road Safety Measures

File pic

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Wednesday approved over ₹25 crore for road safety measures in the state.

Stating that the amount was approved by the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while chairing the Fund Management Committee under the Haryana Road Safety Fund Rules, an official release said that out of the total amount, ₹12.50 crore was for the installation of an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) speed detection system and ₹5.40 crore for the procurement of 30 light recovery vans and other road safety equipment in the state.

Kaushal said that a sum of ₹5.6 crore was allocated to various districts for the procurement of essential safety equipment, including winter jackets, reflector jackets, raincoats with reflectors, baton lights, dresses with caps, digital diversion boards, portable speed breakers, and road safety-related literature and brochures.

Gurugram and Faridabad will be attended to first

Elaborating further on the allocated amount, Kaushal said that Gurugram and Faridabad would receive ₹2 crore each as these two districts had witnessed a high number of road accidents in recent years, making it crucial to invest in safety initiatives. A sum of ₹2.30 crore was allocated for Hisar, Sonepat, Karnal, Jhajjar, Palwal, Rewari, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Rohtak, and Panchkula, while an amount of ₹1.30 crore was allocated for Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Narnaul, Mewat, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Jind, and Yamunanagar, emphasizing a comprehensive approach towards road safety across the state.

Committee approves ₹2 crore for Challan machines

Besides this, the committee has approved a sum of about ₹2 crore for the purchase of 100 Challan machines for the transport department and 900 for the police department. Furthermore, the committee has allocated an additional amount of ₹80 lakh to the Inspector General of Traffic (IG Traffic) for the procurement of essential equipment and resources to enhance road safety and traffic management. The allocation includes funds for the purchase of laser speed guns, speed light detection and ranging (LIDAR) dragon-eye recognition camera, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) system, reflective collars for stray cattle, technical crash investigation kit and drones for aerial supervision.

