Haryana: New findings at Harappan site point to existence of well-planned city

In a significant discovery, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has excavated a Harappan-era site in Haryana's Rakhigarhi village.

Sanjay K Manjul, the joint director general of ASI, while speaking to ANI said that the site has seven mounds and the ASI found pieces of evidence of Harappan culture in all seven.

"Rakhigarhi archeological site has 7 mounds and we've uncovered pieces of evidence of Harappan culture in all seven. Similar excavations have happened before and this is the 3rd phase," he said.

The excavations at the site revealed the framework of housing complexes, lanes, and a drainage system.

"Well-led planning could be observed here, with streets and walls along it, house complexes, drainage systems, burnt brick structural support & varieties of pottery components with many paintings showing their improved baking technique," he said.

"Copper and gold objects were also found, along with artifacts, beads, sealed scripts with motifs, & ceilings with Harappan script & elephant depictions. This shows their cultural diversity. Our motive is to develop this site iconically," he added.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:51 PM IST