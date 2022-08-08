Haryana monsoon session Day 1: Congress corners BJP-JJP govt on law and order issue

Haryana monsoon session Day 1 |

Day one of the three-day monsoon session saw a scathing attack against the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) by the main opposition party, Congress, on the issue of what its members termed as the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The Congress which tore into the treasury benches immediately after the obituaries and the question hour also staged walkouts twice on the issue.

Speaking on the issue, the Congress legislature party (CLP) leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda objected to the adjournment notice move of the Congress members into a calling attention motion which he held was a move to undermine the seriousness of the said issue.

Referring to the extortion calls and threats to about six legislators of Haryana as well as several other incidents exposing collapsing law and order situation, Hooda said that Congress expected a longer discussion on the issue with the participation of more members which could not be possible now as it has been converted into a calling attention motion.

Joining Hooda, senior legislator Raghuvir Kadian said that all the state issues, including the economic growth, were also related to the law and order issue, hence need to discuss it threadbare instead of trivialising it. The Congress MLAs subsequently walked out of the House raising slogans against the ruling combine.

However, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij during his answer after several members including Geeta Bhukkal, B L Saini, Jaivir Valmiki, Balraj Kundu, Shamsher Gogi and Neeraj Sharma and the leader of another opposition party - Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) – had spoken on the issue, gave details of incidents during Congress rule.

Piqued by this, Hooda held that Vij's reaction also showed that the ruling government was trying to trivialise the issue instead of seeing its gravity. Led by Hooda, the Congress legislators again staged a walkout.

New Practices:

At the beginning of this session, the Haryana assembly introduced a few new practices. All the members have been provided with Tablets installed at their seats towards a step making the House proceedings paperless. Also, the three-session would have one sitting a day, said assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.