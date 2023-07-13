Haryana: Misinformed Kejriwal's Charges About Hatnikund Barrage's Water Discharge In Yamuna Baseless; Says Devender Singh

Chandigarh: The advisor (irrigation) to the chief minister, Haryana, Devender Singh on Thursday termed the allegations levelled by Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal regarding the rise in the water level of the Yamuna river as baseless and beyond facts.

“The Delhi chief minister's claim that Yamuna's water level has risen due to the release of surplus water from the Hathnikund Barrage is absolutely false. It appears that his officers did not inform him of the accurate details. The letter written by Arvind Kejriwal to the Union Home Minister in this regard, holds no significance,” said Devender Singh in a statement.

Hathnikund Barrage designed to divert Yamuna water flow

Singh said the structure at Hathnikund was a Barrage designed to divert or regulate the Yamuna water-flow. "Only a dam, not a barrage, can control water in limited quantities. It is also worth noting that, following the Central Water Commission's recommendations, the water discharged into the Yamuna river for the protection of the Hathnikund barrage, is the water which is constantly coming from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to excessive rains,’’ he said.

Stating that it was due to this water-flow that the land erosion and water-logging had occurred in Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat causing heavy loss of life and property in Haryana, Singh further held that if there was any option to release water in limited quantities, it would have been in the interest of Haryana state also.

Hathnikund Barrage is located in Yamunanagar district on the Yamuna river which was built between 1998 and 2000 to replace the earlier Tajewala Barrage and the structure barrage located at Hathnikund supplied to the partner states as per the 1994 agreement/memorandum.

Hathnikund Barrage was designed by CWC

Also, the Hathnikund Barrage was designed by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and there was no way to store water in this barrage. According to the guidelines of the CWC, when more than 1 lakh cusecs of water come into it, the water automatically went into the Yamuna river and if an attempt was made to stop the water coming into the barrage, it could damage all the gates of the barrage and this water could turn into a fierce flood and cause huge destruction in Haryana and Delhi, an official release said.