 Haryana: Microsoft Expresses Interest To Collaborate With State Govt For AI; CM Manohar Lal Khattar's Spokesperson Says
The spokesperson said that a meeting would soon be organised with Microsoft in Chandigarh, where the company would present its roadmap for upcoming initiatives.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Chandigarh: Microsoft has expressed an interest in collaborating with the Haryana government in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his one-day visit to Gujarat for the the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Khattar held key discussions with representatives from several major companies, including those from Japan and the US.

During the meeting, Khattar engaged in one-on-one discussions with representatives of approximately 10 major global companies, urging them to consider investing in Haryana. He also conducted a meeting with Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India, and his delegation. The delegation affirmed Microsoft's commitment to collaborate with the Haryana government for AI. The spokesperson said that a meeting would soon be organised with Microsoft in Chandigarh, where the company would present its roadmap for upcoming initiatives.

Consensus between Japan and Haryana

In a meeting with the Japanese delegation, he extended a warm welcome to the representatives in the Japanese language. The spokesperson highlighted that a consensus was reached between Japan and the Haryana government regarding the formulation of a hydrogen policy to promote clean and green energy. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki expressed its desire to adopt the plug-and-play policy and give more emphasis to electric vehicles under the Haryana government's e-vehicle policy.

In the meantime, Khattar directed state government officers to establish a joint collaboration cell for the convenience of Japanese companies. This cell would engage continuously with representatives of Japanese companies to expedite the plug-and-play model.

Meetings held with various Japanese companies

During the summit, the chief minister had discussions with representatives from Japanese companies such as Jetro, Denso Corporation, Maruti Suzuki, Yamanashi Hydrogen, Air Water Company, Toyotsu Ambika Automotive Safety, JCCII India, and representatives from the United States, including Blackstone, UPS Logistics Company, and Microsoft.

