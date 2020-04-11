Haryana man arrested for making threat calls to Randeep Surjewala

On Friday, police arrested a Haryana man for making threat calls to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused was identified as Agrim. The cops have said that the accused lives near Surjewala's house in Kaithal. The leader had filed a complaint in Panchkula claiming that he received a threat call from a person who identified himself as a gangster from Uttar Pradesh.

Surjewala, the chief spokesperson of the Congress, in his police complaint said the caller threatened to eliminate him and his cousin Sudeep Surjewala. He filed the complaint with the Panchkula police on Thursday, hours after receiving the threat call, police said, adding that they have registered a case and are investigating the matter.