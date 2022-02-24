Haryana: Major fire breaks out at a factory in Sonipat's Kundli industrial area

Sonipat (Haryana): A major fire broke out at a factory in Inox World Industries in Haryana's Sonipat late on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fire broke out at a factory in Kundli industrial area in Sonipat. Fire tenders from the Delhi fire service have been pressed into service to help Haryana Fire Service at the request of the owner of the factory.

A senior official from the Delhi Fire Service said, "We received a call around 1.20 am and initially 2 fire tenders were rushed to the site, later 4 more fire tenders were rushed." Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:48 AM IST