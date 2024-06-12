Haryana: Law Enforcement Agencies Arrests 1,941 Accused In Multiple Drug-Related Cases Since January 2024 |

Chandigarh: Haryana’s law enforcement agencies on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 1,941 accused for various drug-related offenses in the first five months of 2024. An official statement said that between January 1 and May 31, 2024, as many as 1,398 FIRs were filed, leading to the arrest of 1,941 people.

Stating that the period saw extensive seizures of various narcotics, underscoring the scale of the problem and the effectiveness of the state’s response, the statement said that of the total 84 kg charas seized during this period, 5.8 kg charas was seized from Bhiwani, 4.4 kg Faridabad and 14.9 kg charas was seized from various hotspots of Gurugram.

Briefing about "Ganja’’ seizure, the statement said that a major haul of 3,227 kg was made during this period with 683 kg from Palwal and over 308 kg from Fatehabad.

The statement said that while 12 kg heroin was seized from Hisar and half kg contraband was seized from Fatehabad, the agencies also seized 126 kg opium – 32 kg from Karnal and about 2.4 kg from Rewari.

The statement said that while Faridabad emerged as a focal point in the crackdown, recording 204 arrests and large seizures of ganja and opium, Gurugram, a key urban center, reported significant captures of charas and ganja, reflecting its role as a major hub in the drug trade.

In rural areas, districts like Jind and Mahendergarh have also come under the scanner, revealing the widespread nature of drug distribution networks across both urban and rural settings.

The official data also unveiled a worrying trend of narcotic activities expanding into various parts of the state - while urban districts like Gurugram and Faridabad remain critical areas, rural districts are not far behind, indicating a pervasive issue that requires comprehensive solutions, the statement added.