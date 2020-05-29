Haryana issues fresh orders of sealing borders with Delhi

Chandigarh: Citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases during the past one week in Haryana districts adjoining Delhi, state’s Home Minister Anil Vij issued fresh orders for sealing borders with the national capital.

The order is likely to make the movement of people travelling across the borders without valid permission tougher.

“I have again issued orders today that in the districts adjoining Delhi, no leniency should be shown. Eighty per cent of our coronavirus cases are from the districts adjoining Delhi. Therefore, we are maintaining strictness on our borders with the national capital and keeping these sealed,” the minister said.

He, however, in an order said barring the categories exempted by the Delhi High Court and the Centre, the state borders for others will remain completely sealed.

The Delhi-Haryana border was reopened after the Delhi High Court pulled up the Haryana government for blocking the movement of essential staff residing within the NCR region. How­ever, the court had allowed the state to reseal the borders if the cases spike again. Using the exception, the state government has decided to seal the borders.