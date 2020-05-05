Haryana IAS officer resigns on Facebook

Lucknow: As the lockdown was relaxed on Monday, Haryana cadre IAS officer Rani Nagar resigned from the service and returned to home town in Ghaziabad, UP. Rani Nagar, a 2014 batch IAS officer resigned from the prestigious administra­tive service citing “personal safety on government duty” as the reason and put up the letter on her Facebook page. In an FB post last month, she had expressed her desire to resign from the service ‘after the lockdown’ and go back to her native place in UP. She had cited issues related to her safety. The Nagar sister’s car developed some glitch while they were still in Haryana. Rani Nagar then called govt officials for help but in vain. Then she wrote her plight on FB again. A cop read it and arranged its pickup from a motor garage. The vehicle was repaired and the sisters started once again.

In her resignation letter, Nagar wrote, “I do hereby most humbly submit to you my resignation from the post of Indian administrative service with immediate effect that is effective from date 4 May 2020. The reason for submitting this resignation is personal safety on government duty.”

She is currently posted as additional director, social justice and empowerment, and additional director, archives. She submitted her resignation to the state chief secretary with a request to forward it to the competent authority in the central government for acceptance.

The copies of the resignation letter were also sent to the President, the prime minister, the governor and the chief minister.

—Our Correspondent