India

Updated on

Haryana: HBSE announces new timings for Classes 9, 11 exams

By FPJ Web Desk

Haryana: HBSE announces new timings for Class 9, 11 exams
Haryana: HBSE announces new timings for Class 9, 11 exams
File Photo

Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has announced new timings for the upcoming Class 9 and Class 11 final exams.

As per the new notification, the exams for Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from 8:30 am to 11 am.

Important instructions:

  • Differently abled candidates who cannot write with their own hands will be provided services of amanuensis and additional 20 minutes per hour for each paper.

  • Candidates will have to bring their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for drawing maps. They will be allowed to bring colour pencils for exams in science subjects.

  • Calculators and mobile phones are strictly prohibited. If a student is found using these, it will be considered as use of unfair means.

  • Candidates are allowed to bring their personal hand sanitiser and water in transparent bottles.

Haryana: HBSE announces new timings for Classes 9, 11 exams

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in