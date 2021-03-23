Haryana: HBSE announces new timings for Classes 9, 11 exams

Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) has announced new timings for the upcoming Class 9 and Class 11 final exams.
As per the new notification, the exams for Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from 8:30 am to 11 am.
Important instructions:
Differently abled candidates who cannot write with their own hands will be provided services of amanuensis and additional 20 minutes per hour for each paper.
Candidates will have to bring their own log, trigonometry tables and stencils for drawing maps. They will be allowed to bring colour pencils for exams in science subjects.
Calculators and mobile phones are strictly prohibited. If a student is found using these, it will be considered as use of unfair means.
Candidates are allowed to bring their personal hand sanitiser and water in transparent bottles.
