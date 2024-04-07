 Haryana Govt Suspends Kaithal SDM Over AAP's 'Abusive Language' Charge
Haryana Govt Suspends Kaithal SDM Over AAP's 'Abusive Language' Charge

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Representational photo |

Haryana government suspended the Kaithal sub-divisional magistrate-cum-assistant returning officer on Saturday, a day after the AAP alleged that its application seeking permission for two poll programmes were denied with abusive language in the reply.

According to an official order, Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Brahm Parkash has been suspended with immediate effect.

During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Parkash will be in the office of the chief secretary to the Haryana government in Chandigarh and he will not leave the headquarters without the chief secretary's prior permission, the order said.

The AAP had alleged that its application seeking permission for two poll events from the authorities concerned were denied with abusive language in the reply.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Parkash had ordered the suspension of five computer operators and directed police to conduct a thorough probe.

Sushil Gupta, the Haryana unit chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Kurukshetra constituency, had on Friday said the party had sought permission for the two poll programmes on April 7.

Kaithal is located within the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency.

"In the reply we received, in one case, it was mentioned in writing that the permission has been rejected. In another, abuses were mentioned in the column where reasons for either approval or rejection have to be given," Gupta had said.

Nothing can be more shameful than the use of such objectionable language, he had said while requesting the Election Commission for strict action in the matter.

AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the April 7 programmes on the designated portal.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Haryana goes to polls on May 2

