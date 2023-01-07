Haryana govt strips minister Sandeep Singh of Sports & Youth Affairs portfolios after sexual harassment FIR

Chandigarh: Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday stripped minister Sandeep Singh of sports and youth affairs portfolios, a week after the latter was booked on sexual harassment charges levelled by a female coach.

Stating that the portfolio of sports and youth affairs had been allocated to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in addition to his existing portfolios, an official release said that minister of state Sandeep Singh would cease to hold the said portfolio. Singh still holds the printing and stationery department.

AAP seeks Sandeep Singh's Arrest

Meanwhile, a group of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth wing attempted to gherao the residence of Singh demanding his removal from ministerial post and arrest.

Led by AAP youth wing state president Arun Hooda, a group of party members undertook a protest march to gherao the minister’s residence, though they were stopped by police on the way following which they courted arrest.

Arun held that the AAP workers would not back down till the dismissal of Singh. He went on to threaten that the party workers would also go to Singh's home district Kaithal to expose him.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Anurag Dhanda who later interacted with newspersons, asked the chief minister Manohar lal Khattar that why he did not dismiss Singh from the ministerial post and the Chandigarh police did not arrest him yet. He also demanded Singh should resign from the post of president of Haryana Olympic Association.