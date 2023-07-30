Haryana: Govt Implements 33% Reservation For Women In Ration Depots; Prioritises Acid Attack Victims And Widows

On Saturday, in Chandigarh, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala launched a pioneering scheme that grants 33% reservation to women in ration depots. | Twitter

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to allot one-third of all the ration depots to women in the state, giving preference to acid attack victims and widows.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala who launched the portal of fair price shop here on Saturday said that with the state government’s decision, the licenses of 3,224 new ration depots would now be given in different areas of the state through the online portal and the applicant could apply online on this portal by August 7.

The deputy chief minister said that a provision for 33% reservation for women in ration depots’ allotment had now been implemented and to clear the backlog of women in already operational ration depots, a provision had been made in the allocation of new licenses.

2382 ration depots would be allocated to women

He said that out of the total 3,224 ration depots, 2382 ration depots would be allocated to women. This was a huge step towards the state government’s commitment to women empowerment in the state, he added.

Dushyant Chautala said that the allocation of these new ration depots would be made under the PDS Control Order 2022, which came into effect on August 1, 2022. As per the order, one fair-price government shop (ration depot) would be established for every 300 beneficiary ration cards. Apart from this, 33% reservation for women in ration depots had been introduced, he said and added that this was the first time that the application and selection process for ration depots was being conducted through an online portal.

"Antyodaya Saral" portal

He said that the applications received on the "Antyodaya Saral" portal by August 7 would be scrutinised and selected at the district level in the month of August and the list of new depot holders would be released on September 1, 2023. The entire process of allotment of ration depots would be carried out in a transparent manner, the deputy chief minister added.

While giving details about the criteria for the allotment of ration depot, he said that the applicant should be a resident of the respective ward or village and his/her age should be between 21 and 45 years. Besides, the application must possess a qualification of 12th standard, and the basic knowledge of computers was a mandatory requirement, he said.